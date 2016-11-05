An Advanced Intro to GnuPG November 5, 2016

I used to perceive PGP as an esoteric error-prone accessory to email. The talk below showed me that GnuPG is relevant to much more than emails. It gives everyone sophisticated tools for using strong crypto. It supports not only encrypting data in transit, but protecting long term data storage, verifying program integrity, and authenticating the source of messages.

Enjoy this talk by Neal Walfield, full-time contributor to GnuPG. Neal explains the OpenPGP standard, the GnuPG suite of programs, the structure of GnuPG messages, good security practices, and neat tricks you should know. The video below is released under the Creative Commons CC-BY license.

Download Video: (HD / SD). Slides: PDF.